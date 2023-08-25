Watch CBS News
Chicago's homeless population increased by thousands within one-year, new data shows

CHICAGO (CBS) -- New research is focusing on the growing issue of people experiencing homelessness in Chicago.

According to new data, there are currently more than 68,000 homeless people in the city. That's an increase of nearly 3,000 from last year.

Researchers from the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless found that 82 percent of those experiencing homelessness are people of color. 

