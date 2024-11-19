Chicago's holiday train and bus schedules released

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago's beloved holiday train and bus are returning for the holiday season.

The CTA holiday train and bus are making 33 years of operation. Hop on the joyful ride filled with thousands of lights and decorations through late December.

Santa and his elves are back and spreading holiday cheer across the CTA 🚂❄️ pic.twitter.com/dTPrzKgful — cta (@cta) November 19, 2024

Santa may even be among the commuters. Photo sessions with Santa on designated dates for both the bus and train are listed on the ride schedule.

You can find the full holiday train schedule here and the holiday bus schedule here.

The CTA Train Tracker will let you know if you are hopping on a holiday ride with a candy cane logo.

Metra holiday trains return

Tickets for Metra's popular holiday train go are on sale now.

Tickets are available on the Metra website for $5.

Holiday trains can be found on the UP-N, BNSF, UP-NW, MD-N and RID lines.

Due to overwhelming demand, Metra is adding another holiday train to the Metra Electric Line starting November 30.