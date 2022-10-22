Watch CBS News
Chicago's Halloweek kicks off Saturday with Upside-Down Parade

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot is kicking off Halloweek in Chicago.

All week, families are invited to come and enjoy fun and safe Halloween activities across the city.

The festivities begin Saturday with the Upside-Down Parade beginning at noon in Washington Park.

You can find a full list of Halloweek activities at chicagohalloweek.org/events

First published on October 22, 2022 / 8:39 AM

