Chicago's Halloweek continues this weekend – here's what's happening

CHICAGO (CBS) – Still have no plans for the weekend? The city's Halloweek festivities continue this weekend. Here's what you can expect to see:

The Arts in the Dark Parade kicks off Saturday night in the Loop - featuring floats, puppets, and performances.

The parade will step off at State and Lake Street at 6 p.m.

Also Saturday, the "Komen Chicago Race For The Cure" will kick off at Soldier Field.

Runners and walkers will travel along the lakefront trail to raise money for breast cancer research. The race starts at 9 a.m.

On Monday, the 25th Annual Haunted Halsted Halloween Parade will wrap up the festivities.

The parade will step off at Halsted and Belmont at 6 p.m.