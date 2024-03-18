Chicago's female business owners eye DNC to spend money outside the Loop

"We are such a special community"

"We are such a special community"

"We are such a special community"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's five months and counting until Chicago hosts the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

And there's a statewide effort to make sure the city's local businesses see a financial boost.

In honor of Women's History Month, state leaders visited three female-owned establishments that aim to draw the delegates in their downtime.

On a cold Monday in March, some small businesses in Andersonville were thinking about August as a visit from Illinois state leaders promised further foot traffic during the democratic national convention.

"Well, there'll be 50,000 people coming for the convention. That's amazing! We're ready! Bring them on," said Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.

Delegates and other attendees will receive a vendor directory of businesses in various neighborhoods to encourage visitors to explore. Mia Sakai's Andale Market is on it.

"I think it's exciting to be on the list. I feel like the DNC will be great just to draw eyes onto Chicago," Sakai said.

And on small, local entrepreneurs. DNC Executive Director Christy George aims to spread the wealth.

"What we're keenly focused on is for that 150 to 200 million in direct economic impact that will be to the Chicagoland area," George said.

This list will attempt to draw people out of the Loop and hold parties or panels at places like Nobody's Darling.

A Black, queer, female-owned business represents the diversity of the city that Governor Juliana Stratton believes conventioneers will seek out.

And the governor insists they'll have plenty of time.

"During those weekdays, they're walking around and enjoying the city, and then again, the weekends are times when people really go crazy and get out in the neighborhoods and get to know these local businesses and buy," Pritzker said.

Their final stop, Uvae Kitchen and Wine Bar, is also in Andersonville and Representative Jan Schakowsky's (D-9th) congressional district.

"I've been to many, many conventions where you're kind of stuck. Chicago is not that," Schakowsky said.

Uvae's owner, Lindsey Anderson, is counting on it.

"We hope that people that attend the conference are willing to look outside of the normal tourist-y areas in the city of Chicago and venture a little bit north because we are such a special community," Anderson said.

One of 77 neighborhoods ready to welcome visitors and their wallets in five short months.