Chicago's DePaul University warns of sexual assaults on campus
CHICAGO (CBS) – DePaul University in Chicago issued a safety alert for students after two sexual assaults on campus in three days.
On Monday, the school said someone touched a person without their consent at the student center.
Then on Wednesday, the same offender engaged in what the school described as a "non-consensual sex act" inside Corcoran Hall.
Police are looking for that offender.
