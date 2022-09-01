Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago's DePaul University warns of sexual assaults on campus

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago's DePaul University warns students of multiple sexual assaults
Chicago's DePaul University warns students of multiple sexual assaults 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS) – DePaul University in Chicago issued a safety alert for students after two sexual assaults on campus in three days.

On Monday, the school said someone touched a person without their consent at the student center.

Then on Wednesday, the same offender engaged in what the school described as a "non-consensual sex act" inside Corcoran Hall.

Police are looking for that offender.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 1, 2022 / 6:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.