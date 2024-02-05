Watch CBS News
Chicago's Common on building himself, to build a better community

By Jackie Kostek

/ CBS Chicago

A conversation with Chicago artist Common
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's been over 20 years since Common won his first Grammy as a writer on Erykah Badu's "Love of My Life." Since then, the Chicago native has notched two more wins, 20 nominations, a Golden Globe, and an Oscar.

The author, artist, and activist has a new book. To him, the idea of self-care is a revolutionary act. 

In "And Then We Rise," Common describes how he learned to love and care for himself with his vegan diet, exercise, therapy, and spiritual practice. To him, wellness is a spiritual practice that helps him align with a higher power and his highest potential.  

"There's no activism without self-activism, so it does start with you," Common said in an interview last week with CBS 2. 

"It's truly something you do to build up your community because you're actually building yourself up, and within that, you are able to build others up by osmosis."

 "It's about what steps you can take in your life, conscious steps that can help you be better, healthier. Doing these things for myself has changed who I am in every aspect of my life. I noticed how much greater of an artist I've become because of the clarity I have."

Chicago feels like truth to Common, who shares that bond in his relationship with fellow Chicago native Jennifer Hudson.

"Along with being from Chicago, she's a very powerful, beautiful, warm, very good-hearted, gifted, loving, and caring and considerate person. And those values mean something to me in life," he said.

As for his first artistic love, music, Common says he's targeting a spring release for a new album with legendary hip-hop producer Pete Rock. He was inspired in part by the celebration of hip hop's 50th year.

"It reminded me of all the love that we put into this culture, and this new album is coming out in that way."

Jackie Kostek is a reporter and anchor, covering both news and sports for CBS2 Chicago

February 5, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

