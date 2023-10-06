Chicago's Christkindlmarket offering Fast Entry Passes for first time

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's not even Halloween yet – not even especially close to it – but it's already time to talk Christkindlmarket.

This year, the market is offering Fast Entry Passes for the first time ever.

Christkindlmarket noted that its popularity has been booming in recent years, and the result has been longer lines to get into the festival at Daley Plaza on weekends.

Thus, for anyone who would rather have more time in the holiday village and less time standing in line when it's likely to be cold out, Fast Entry Passes are for sale on Eventbrite for $25.

Guests may pick 30-miniute slots to enter a market through a dedicated entrance exclusively set up for Fast Pass and for Stammtisch tradition – that is, the reserved tables inside the heated and decorated Timber Haus – on Saturdays and Sundays.

Those who buy timed-entry passes will also get a Christkindlmarket souvenir mug, and won't have to worry about the mugs selling out before they show up.

There are a limited number of passes available.

Meanwhile, the 'Twas the Night Before Christkindlmarket Preview Party will be back at Daley Plaza this year on Nov. 16 – the night before the markets at Daley Plaza, Gallagher Way outside Wrigley Field, and Aurora all open.

The event will feature a more intimate setting for the market, pictures with Santa, and live entertainment such as Ballet 5:8's "Beyond the Nutcracker" as well as other roaming performers. Tickets for the event cost $85, and also include the annual mug and other perks.

As for the aforementioned Stammtisch tradition, reservations can be made Thursdays through Sundays as long as the market is in operation. Visitors can buy four different packages with German food and drink favorites.

There are 12 tables that can host up to eight guests.

Special events are also planned for Christkindlmarket Aurora this year, Twinkly Thursdays will be back – which features everything from glassblowing demonstrations to typewriting poetry. The Children's Lantern Parade will also take place only at the Aurora Christkindlmarket location on Nov. 26 and Dec. 10.

All three Christkindlmarkets – at Daley Plaza, at Gallagher Way outside Wrigley Field, and at RiverEdge Park in Aurora – are set to open Nov. 17.

The locations in Daley Plaza and Aurora will close on Christmas Eve, but the one next to Wrigley Field will stay open through New Year's Eve.

The Daley Plaza location is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, at 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Eve.

The Wrigleyville location is open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, and New Year's Eve, closed Christmas Day, and open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, and Thursday, Dec. 28.

Last year, visitors to Wrigley Field also enjoyed carnival rides and games, the Gallagher Ice Rink and ice bumper cars, a lodge with hot and cold beverages, and a row of private chalets right on the ballfield.

Winterland will be back this year, starting Nov. 21. Tickets are available on the Gallagher Way website.

The Aurora Christkindlmarket is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. It is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday, Dec. 18, to Wednesday, Dec. 20, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve.