Chicago's Buckingham Fountain turns 95

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Happy 95th birthday to an iconic Chicago landmark.

Buckingham Fountain was dedicated on this day in 1927. It had officially opened to the public three months before.

The fountain, meant to represent Lake Michigan, is still one of the largest fountains in the world.

It's built in a wedding cake style and inspired by the Latona Fountain at the palace of Versailles.

The sets of sea horses symbolize the four states it touches -- Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Indiana.

The fountain was donated to the city by Kate Buckingham in memory of her brother.

First published on August 26, 2022 / 7:35 AM

