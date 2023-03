Here's when you can see the Chicagohenge on Monday

Here's when you can see the Chicagohenge on Monday

Here's when you can see the Chicagohenge on Monday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Don't miss the Chicagohenge starting Monday.

It's the first day of spring or the vernal equinox, which means the sun aligns perfectly with our east-west facing streets and creates what is known as Chicagohenge.

If you miss the sunrise at 6:55 a.m., you will get another chance at sunset at 7:04 p.m.