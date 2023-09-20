'Chicagohenge' on view kicking off the autumnal equinox

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This week marks the return of a spectacular twice-a-year phenomenon in downtown Chicago.

As we move closer to the autumnal equinox, the sunset lines up with the city skyscrapers for Chicagohenge

CBS 2's Noel Brennan reports from the Loop with some tips for prime viewing.

As a landscape photographer in the city, Barry Butler finds man-made mountains to shoot.

"We don't have waterfalls. We don't have mountains, but these are my mountains," Butler said. "This is a fun day because I think it really does bring out the creativity in photographers."

The next few days are among his favorite to capture in Chicago. It's the view he sees every autumn and spring equinox.

"This is called Chicagohenge," Butler said. "You have this unique event that really only happens twice a year which is when the sun is lining up with our east-west grid here in Chicago."

Butler caught the sun reflecting from "the bean" and beaming from Sox Park.

"When people kind of complain about the traffic, this is a positive thing because now we get the some coming right down our basically our canyon of cement," Butler said.

Professional and amateur photographers alike have to be at the right spot at the right time.

"Go out and see if it happens. You might have a nice surprise."

And if you miss it this go-around, you'll always have another shot.

"It'll always be here as long as we have these east-west streets, and I think they'll be here for a long time," Butler said.