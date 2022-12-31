Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago native and YouTube lip-syncing sensation Keenan Cahill dies at 27

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Keenan Cahill, a Chicago native who shot to viral fame with his lip-syncing videos, died Friday.

Cahill's manager confirmed he died in a Chicago hospital. He was 27.

Cahill was best known for his lip-syncing videos posted on YouTube in the early 2010s.

Teenage Dream (Keenan Cahill) by Keenan Cahill on YouTube

He suffered from a chronic condition that caused his organs to enlarge.

Cahill was scheduled to undergo open heart surgery earlier this month. It is not known whether or not he actually had that operation.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on December 30, 2022 / 7:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.