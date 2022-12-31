Chicago native and YouTube lip-syncing sensation Keenan Cahill dies at 27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Keenan Cahill, a Chicago native who shot to viral fame with his lip-syncing videos, died Friday.

Cahill's manager confirmed he died in a Chicago hospital. He was 27.

Cahill was best known for his lip-syncing videos posted on YouTube in the early 2010s.

He suffered from a chronic condition that caused his organs to enlarge.

Cahill was scheduled to undergo open heart surgery earlier this month. It is not known whether or not he actually had that operation.