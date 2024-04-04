Community steps up for Chicago youth football team after fire destroys equipment

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Rogers Park youth football team has seen an outpouring of support, after their memories and equipment went up in smoke in just seconds.

The fire put the season in jeopardy for the High Ridge Chargers. But the community got them back onto the field – and ready for another season.

"It's really been really, honestly just inspiring," said High Ridge Chargers President David Roti.

The team's first spring practice got under way Thursday. But last month, there were no guarantees the youngsters would play at all.

Last month, someone stole a car and parked it in a park driveway – and then set the car on fire. The flames jumped over to the team's storage container, stationed in the park of Rogers Park, at 7250 N. Rockwell St. near Touhy and Western avenues.

The Chargers have played in the park of Rogers Park since 1959. The fire was the biggest blow the team had ever seen.

But on Friday, Roti said a donation will be coming to save the day.

"Tomorrow, we're going to have a brand-new container dropped off right here - donated by Porter Pipe and Supply," he said.

Roti said the community and businesses stepped up.

"The Rogers Park Builders Group stepped up and gave us a donation," he said. "Dick's Sporting Goods jumped on."

Some high schools donated pads. Even the Chicago Bears reached out.

"They're partnering with Bears Care, NFL Foundation to help purchase some new equipment for us too," Roti said.

When the kids found out the Bears were helping out, Roti said they were "pretty excited."

While the destruction of the equipment left the Chargers worried about their spring season, the reality is the generosity of the community now allows the organization to think beyond the football field - by helping the kids and mentoring them in a bigger way.

"If we're able to do something with like an official monitorship program, like that we're to stay in contact - and help keep these kids involved and working in something constructive past that age of 14," said Roti.

The league has gone through many generations since it started 65 years ago. Some ex-Chargers were the first to donate to the team's fundraiser. Michael Egan wrote: "I played for High Ridge in 1964. Glad to help."

"It was really just unbelievable to see some of these people resurface," said Roti.

CBS 2 viewers also pitched in. Kiku Taura wrote: "I was moved by the CBS news feature about the loss of the team's equipment. I hope enough money can be raised to enable the team to play, and importantly, to restore the young people's faith in others."

The fact that 100 youngsters are back on the field proves they believe.

"It's really just inspiring," said Roti, "and that is the lesson at the end of the day is that we've all got to work together to make something like this happen."

It also shows what can really be done when people unify together as a city.