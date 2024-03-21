Chicago woman says group of young people have repeatedly broken her security cameras

Chicago woman furious as her surveillance cameras keep getting destroyed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Roseland neighborhood resident spotted a group of kids breaking her security cameras recently – it has happened a handful of times in just a matter of weeks.

The woman is worried the property crime could escalate into something more serious.

From posting on social media to plastering the culprits' faces on her fence for the neighborhood to see, the homeowner – who asked to be identified only as Jackie – said she just wants her surveillance cameras left alone.

Over and over again, the surveillance cameras and motion lights in Jackie's Roseland alley have been bashed in by pieces of concrete – or simply ripped off.

It has happened four times just this month at the same home.

"It's very frustrating," Jackie said, "because it's expensive, for one - and for two, why are you doing it? What are your intentions?"

Jackie did not want to be identified, but said she believes the same group of kids is responsible. Their faces were blurred for the broadcast version of this report, as they have not been charged and appear to be minors.

Jackie took screenshots from her surveillance cameras and displayed the pictures of the camera smashers in the alley – hoping someone would identify them.

"I put the pictures up to let them know that we know who they are," Jackie said.

Just as quickly as the pictures went up, the crew ripped them down too.

Jackie is worried that this could all ramp up into something more serious.

"Do you have intentions on harming somebody?" Jackie said. "Do you have intentions on stealing? Are you trying to go into someone's garage?"

Instead of cameras, Jackie now has signs clearly stating that she is armed. She also put up another sign with a colorful warning message with language that can't be used on television – urging those responsible to stay off her property.

"I know someone knows them. So hopefully, we can find them," Jackie said. "Please stop and leave me alone."

Jackie said she has even gone around to nearby schools to see if administrators recognize the kids. So far, no arrests have been made.