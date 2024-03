Shearly Gaines sentenced to 20 years in prison for 87-year-old

Shearly Gaines sentenced to 20 years in prison for 87-year-old

Shearly Gaines sentenced to 20 years in prison for 87-year-old

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman has pleaded guilty to the murder of an 87-year-old woman in a Bronzeville neighborhood apartment building last October.

Sixty-nine-year-old Shearly Gaines was sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing Mae Brown.

The victim was found sitting in her wheelchair inside her apartment, and she had several injuries from an assault.