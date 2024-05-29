Chicago woman running the Free Store helping migrants now faces deportation

CHICAGO (CBS) — A beloved community member who has dedicated the past two years to helping asylum seekers settle in Chicago is at risk of being deported herself.

She spoke to CBS 2 about the unexpected turn of events and what happened next.

Walking through the Free Store in Uptown, there's no sign things are slowing down.

"It grew so big...now every one of these people here is paying it forward, you remember," Kraal said.

CBS 2 first met Luisette Kraal in January of 2023.

Back then, the Free Store was in a cold, damp basement.

"We thought the people would stop coming," Kraal said.

People in need kept coming.

Kraal said they see around 300 people a week, stamping each card before families start to "shop" for free. Now, the Park Community Church rents out this newer space for them.

"All of our stuff is free. All our workers work for free. I work for free," Kraal said.

Now, the woman responsible for holding the operation together is facing deportation herself.

"We become illegal like the people we serve," Kraal said.

Kraall, who was staying in the United States with her husband on a religious visa, said she requested a Green Card about two years into her stay. At the time, it was recommended for a five-year religious visa.

She was supposed to get her green card in time to stay in the state and finish her mission.

"Our visa runs out before the Green Card kicks in," Kraal said.

Her attorney explained that back in 2023, the State Department announced that for years, it had been putting thousands of applicants, neglected or abused minors from Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, in the wrong line for their Green Cards.

In response, they added all those people to the queue with clergy.

"Our waiting time, it made it 10 years," Kraal said.

Despite everything she's going through, the sorting, the shopping, and the hard work continue.

"Either paperwork comes through, I stay and do more of this. Or it's time to leave. I will pack and say goodbye."

But Kraal's hope is unwavering.

CBS 2 reached out to the State Department to see if there is any recourse for applicants in Kraal's situation and to see if they could explain why they chose to combine those two groups of green card applicants.

So far, there's been no response.