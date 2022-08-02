Chicago woman dies after crash with semi-truck in Zion

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago woman died after a crash last week in Zion.

Officers with the Zion Police Department responded to a traffic crash at 12:30 a.m. on July 29 with reported injuries at the intersection of Lewis Avenue and 33rd Street, according to a news release.

When officers arrived, they discovered the crash involved a semi-truck/trailer and a passenger car.

The driver of the car was taken to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Ashley Baker, 30. An autopsy completed on July 29 indicated that she died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.