Chicago woman charged with carjacking man on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was charged accused of carjacking a man on the city's West Side.

Litzy Rodriguez, 19, was arrested just after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1600 block of North McVicker Avenue. She was charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking and one felony count of cannabis possession.

Chicago police said Rodriguez was identified as the offender who allegedly took a car by force from a man, 39, in the 1800 block of North Austin Avenue just ten minutes earlier.

Responding officers quickly located her, and she was placed into custody.

Rodriguez was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday.