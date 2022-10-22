Wolves fall short to Manitoba moose for second straight loss

ROSEMONT, Ill. (CBS) -- The Calder Cup champion Chicago Wolves fell short to the Manitoba Moose Friday night for their second straight loss.

The final score was 5-2.

The Wolves' Anttoni Honka scored his first goal with the American Hockey League, and veteran Mackenzie MacEachern also had a goal, the Wolves noted in a news release.

But it was not enough.

"I think everyone wants to just do a little too much," veteran Wolves forward Brendan Perlini was quoted in the news release. "Once the games start coming a little bit thicker for us things will be a little bit simpler out there and hopefully a little bit easier."

The Wolves are now 0-2. They lost their season opener to the Milwaukee Admirals this past Saturday, also 5-2.

The Moose jumped to a 3-0 lead early in the second period – as Wyatt Bongiovanni, Mikey Eyssimont, and Jansen Harkins each scored goals. But Honka got the Wolves on the board, scooping a loose puck deep into the Moose zone and getting a shot past the stick of Moose goaltender Oskari Salminen, the Wolves said.

Nicholas Jones and Henri Nikkanen went on to score again for the Moose. MacEachern scored one more time for the Wolves right before the end of the game, the Wolves said.

The Wolves will take on the Rockford IceHogs in Rockford on Saturday night.