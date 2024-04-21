Chicago Wolves lose to Rockford IceHogs as season ends

ROSEMONT, Ill. (CBS) -- Dominic Franco and the Chicago Wolves ended their season Sunday with a loss to the Rockford Ice Hogs at home.

The Wolves lost 3-2 in overtime.

Josh Melnick and Chris Terry each scored, and Hudson Elynuik had two assists, the Wolves said in a news release.

The IceHogs scored first – with a goal by Antii Saarela in the middle of the first period, the Wolves said. Michael Teply also scored, and Rockford was up 2-0 for the intermission before the second.

The Wolves tied the game with Melnick and Terry's goals. Terry scored his 21st goal of the season.

No one scored in the third, and the game went into overtime. Just over 30 seconds in, the IceHogs' Lewis Crevier scored the game-winner.