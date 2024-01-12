Watch CBS News
How many inches of snow in Chicago? Snow totals through Friday morning

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some Chicago suburbs already have seen more than 7 inches of snow from Friday's winter storm, and plenty more could be coming.

While most of the Chicago area is getting a bit of a break from snow for a few hours during the late morning and early afternoon on Friday, as temperatures rise above freezing, and snow transitions to rain, the precipitation will switch back to snow by the evening.

The heaviest amounts of snow were reported away from the lake, from as far south as Peotone to far northwest Campton Hills.

By the time the storm ends, areas west of Chicago and near the Wisconsin border could see up to 12 inches of snow. Areas south of the city can expect several inches of snow.  

As of 9 a.m., totals in the city were much lower, with the official total at O'Hare International Airport measuring only 1 inch. Still, conditions have been bad enough to force airlines to cancel more than 1,000 flights at O'Hare and Midway airports.

Here are the snow totals reported to the National Weather Service over the past 24 hours as of 9 a.m.

08:37 am CST - 1/12/2024Lockport, IL7.5
07:00 am CST - 1/12/2024Trout Valley, IL7
07:00 am CST - 1/12/20243 NNE Campton Hills, IL6.4
07:00 am CST - 1/12/20243 W Elgin, IL6.3
08:00 am CST - 1/12/2024Peotone, IL6.1
08:32 am CST - 1/12/2024Elgin, IL6
06:45 am CST - 1/12/20243 N Sugar Grove, IL6
07:00 am CST - 1/12/20242 N Aurora, IL6
08:10 am CST - 1/12/2024DeKalb, IL6
08:30 am CST - 1/12/2024Marengo, IL6
07:00 am CST - 1/12/20242 W Aurora, IL5.8
07:00 am CST - 1/12/20241 ESE Hampshire, IL5.6
07:00 am CST - 1/12/20241 NW Batavia, IL5.5
06:00 am CST - 1/12/20242 NW North Aurora, IL5.1
07:00 am CST - 1/12/20243 N Carbon Hill, IL5.1
07:00 am CST - 1/12/2024Marengo, IL5.1
07:00 am CST - 1/12/20242 N Elgin, IL5
07:00 am CST - 1/12/20244 ESE Aurora, IL5
06:55 am CST - 1/12/20241 SSE Boulder Hill, IL5
07:00 am CST - 1/12/20241 SSW Genoa, IL4.6
07:00 am CST - 1/12/20242 S Woodridge, IL4.5
07:14 am CST - 1/12/20242 SW Winfield, IL4.5
07:00 am CST - 1/12/20243 NNW Carbon Hill, IL4.4
07:00 am CST - 1/12/20241 ESE Spring Grove, IL4.2
07:00 am CST - 1/12/20241 W Hoffman Estates, IL4.1
06:00 am CST - 1/12/2024Batavia, IL4
07:00 am CST - 1/12/20241 NNE Boulder Hill, IL4
07:05 am CST - 1/12/20243 NNW Carol Stream, IL4
07:30 am CST - 1/12/20241 NNE Mundelein, IL4
07:10 am CST - 1/12/20242 S Downers Grove, IL3.8
07:00 am CST - 1/12/2024Clarendon Hills, IL3.8
07:00 am CST - 1/12/20241 W Mokena, IL3.8
07:00 am CST - 1/12/20241 WSW Crest Hill, IL3.8
07:00 am CST - 1/12/20241 W Sleepy Hollow, IL3.6
05:30 am CST - 1/12/2024Maple Park, IL3.6
07:00 am CST - 1/12/20241 SW Timberlane, IL3.6
05:42 am CST - 1/12/20241 ENE North Aurora, IL3.5
07:00 am CST - 1/12/20242 WSW Palos Park, IL3.5
06:00 am CST - 1/12/20241 SSE New Lenox, IL3.5
07:00 am CST - 1/12/20241 W Glen Ellyn, IL3.5
07:00 am CST - 1/12/20244 NNE Harvard, IL3.5
07:00 am CST - 1/12/20241 ESE Elk Grove Village, IL3.4
07:00 am CST - 1/12/20242 WSW Mokena, IL3.3
07:00 am CST - 1/12/20241 NNE Homer Glen, IL3.2
06:30 am CST - 1/12/20242 S Lake in the Hills, IL3.2
06:00 am CST - 1/12/2024NWS Chicago-Romeoville, IL3.1
07:00 am CST - 1/12/20242 WNW Loves Park, IL3.1
06:00 am CST - 1/12/20242 SE Boulder Hill, IL3
06:00 am CST - 1/12/20241 ESE Lombard, IL3
06:00 am CST - 1/12/20241 SW Elmhurst, IL3
06:54 am CST - 1/12/2024Carol Stream, IL3
06:15 am CST - 1/12/20241 WSW Wheaton, IL3
07:00 am CST - 1/12/20243 NNW Hawthorn Woods, IL3
07:00 am CST - 1/12/2024Capron, IL2.9
07:00 am CST - 1/12/20242 W Hebron, IL2.8
05:00 am CST - 1/12/20241 W Oswego, IL2.7
05:00 am CST - 1/12/20241 NNW Rockdale, IL2.6
07:00 am CST - 1/12/20241 N Lynwood, IL2.6
07:00 am CST - 1/12/2024Chicago Ridge, IL2.5
07:00 am CST - 1/12/20243 WSW Rockford, IL2.5
06:00 am CST - 1/12/20244 WNW Kaneville, IL2.4
07:00 am CST - 1/12/2024Harwood Heights, IL2.4
06:00 am CST - 1/12/2024Rockford Airport, IL2.3
07:00 am CST - 1/12/20241 WSW Park City, IL2.1
06:15 am CST - 1/12/20241 SW Lake Villa, IL2
07:00 am CST - 1/12/20242 WNW Mundelein, IL2
08:48 am CST - 1/12/20241 N Douglas - Chicago, IL1.7
06:00 am CST - 1/12/20243.0 SW Midway Airport, IL1.5
06:00 am CST - 1/12/2024Ohare Airport, IL1
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer is a web producer at CBS News Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM, and the New City News Service.

First published on January 12, 2024 / 9:20 AM CST

