How many inches of snow in Chicago? Snow totals through Friday morning

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some Chicago suburbs already have seen more than 7 inches of snow from Friday's winter storm, and plenty more could be coming.

While most of the Chicago area is getting a bit of a break from snow for a few hours during the late morning and early afternoon on Friday, as temperatures rise above freezing, and snow transitions to rain, the precipitation will switch back to snow by the evening.

The heaviest amounts of snow were reported away from the lake, from as far south as Peotone to far northwest Campton Hills.

By the time the storm ends, areas west of Chicago and near the Wisconsin border could see up to 12 inches of snow. Areas south of the city can expect several inches of snow.

As of 9 a.m., totals in the city were much lower, with the official total at O'Hare International Airport measuring only 1 inch. Still, conditions have been bad enough to force airlines to cancel more than 1,000 flights at O'Hare and Midway airports.

Here are the snow totals reported to the National Weather Service over the past 24 hours as of 9 a.m.

08:37 am CST - 1/12/2024 Lockport, IL 7.5 07:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 Trout Valley, IL 7 07:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 3 NNE Campton Hills, IL 6.4 07:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 3 W Elgin, IL 6.3 08:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 Peotone, IL 6.1 08:32 am CST - 1/12/2024 Elgin, IL 6 06:45 am CST - 1/12/2024 3 N Sugar Grove, IL 6 07:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 2 N Aurora, IL 6 08:10 am CST - 1/12/2024 DeKalb, IL 6 08:30 am CST - 1/12/2024 Marengo, IL 6 07:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 2 W Aurora, IL 5.8 07:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 1 ESE Hampshire, IL 5.6 07:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 1 NW Batavia, IL 5.5 06:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 2 NW North Aurora, IL 5.1 07:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 3 N Carbon Hill, IL 5.1 07:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 Marengo, IL 5.1 07:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 2 N Elgin, IL 5 07:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 4 ESE Aurora, IL 5 06:55 am CST - 1/12/2024 1 SSE Boulder Hill, IL 5 07:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 1 SSW Genoa, IL 4.6 07:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 2 S Woodridge, IL 4.5 07:14 am CST - 1/12/2024 2 SW Winfield, IL 4.5 07:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 3 NNW Carbon Hill, IL 4.4 07:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 1 ESE Spring Grove, IL 4.2 07:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 1 W Hoffman Estates, IL 4.1 06:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 Batavia, IL 4 07:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 1 NNE Boulder Hill, IL 4 07:05 am CST - 1/12/2024 3 NNW Carol Stream, IL 4 07:30 am CST - 1/12/2024 1 NNE Mundelein, IL 4 07:10 am CST - 1/12/2024 2 S Downers Grove, IL 3.8 07:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 Clarendon Hills, IL 3.8 07:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 1 W Mokena, IL 3.8 07:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 1 WSW Crest Hill, IL 3.8 07:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 1 W Sleepy Hollow, IL 3.6 05:30 am CST - 1/12/2024 Maple Park, IL 3.6 07:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 1 SW Timberlane, IL 3.6 05:42 am CST - 1/12/2024 1 ENE North Aurora, IL 3.5 07:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 2 WSW Palos Park, IL 3.5 06:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 1 SSE New Lenox, IL 3.5 07:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 1 W Glen Ellyn, IL 3.5 07:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 4 NNE Harvard, IL 3.5 07:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 1 ESE Elk Grove Village, IL 3.4 07:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 2 WSW Mokena, IL 3.3 07:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 1 NNE Homer Glen, IL 3.2 06:30 am CST - 1/12/2024 2 S Lake in the Hills, IL 3.2 06:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 NWS Chicago-Romeoville, IL 3.1 06:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 NWS Chicago-Romeoville, IL 3.1 07:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 2 WNW Loves Park, IL 3.1 06:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 2 SE Boulder Hill, IL 3 06:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 1 ESE Lombard, IL 3 06:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 1 SW Elmhurst, IL 3 06:54 am CST - 1/12/2024 Carol Stream, IL 3 06:15 am CST - 1/12/2024 1 WSW Wheaton, IL 3 07:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 3 NNW Hawthorn Woods, IL 3 07:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 Capron, IL 2.9 07:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 2 W Hebron, IL 2.8 05:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 1 W Oswego, IL 2.7 05:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 1 NNW Rockdale, IL 2.6 07:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 1 N Lynwood, IL 2.6 07:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 Chicago Ridge, IL 2.5 07:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 3 WSW Rockford, IL 2.5 06:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 4 WNW Kaneville, IL 2.4 07:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 Harwood Heights, IL 2.4 06:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 Rockford Airport, IL 2.3 07:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 1 WSW Park City, IL 2.1 06:15 am CST - 1/12/2024 1 SW Lake Villa, IL 2 07:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 2 WNW Mundelein, IL 2 08:48 am CST - 1/12/2024 1 N Douglas - Chicago, IL 1.7 06:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 3.0 SW Midway Airport, IL 1.5 06:00 am CST - 1/12/2024 Ohare Airport, IL 1