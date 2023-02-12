Watch CBS News
Chicago Winter Bike Swap in St. Charles happening today

CHICAGO (CBS) – Spring is right around the corner, and you might be thinking about 'gearing up' for biking season.

If you are, the Chicago Winter Bike Swap is happening today at the Kane County Fairgrounds, located at 525 S Randall Rd. 

Bicycle vendors from across the area are clearing out inventory ahead of spring.

For the first time, guests can test out the latest Trek e-bikes on a brand-new demo track.

The swap runs from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. near Randall Road and Prairie Street in Saint Charles. 

