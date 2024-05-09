Chicago widows under 40 share stories through artwork in new exhibit

Chicago widows under 40 tell stories of deep hurt and lasting happiness

CHICAGO (CBS) — Triumph and resilience.

Women who are also widows share their stories through artwork, showing how they communicate their pain through photographs.

Inside the Flypaper Gallery in Beverly, you'll find seven pictures of women spreading love from their trauma.

They all have one thing in common: They're all widows, all under 40 years old.

"I thought it was time to tell my story."

Maya Johnson's husband died in 2018. A year before that, their son died.

"It was just complications. I just always think it was a broken heart," Johnson said.

Elle Davis' husband died unexpectedly.

"About three years ago, I just felt it in my heart and spirit that widows' stories weren't told enough—specifically, young Black widows' stories—and I wanted to do something about it," Davis said.

On April 16, Davis opened the exhibit. It's a significant day for her. Her husband died on that day 10 years ago.

"Yes, it is traumatic in terms of the loss. But the stories and what has happened is that these pictures of women are of them smiling, their triumph, their resilience. And that is what I really want people to see," Davis said.

Stories like Tinisha Legaux-Washington's.

"Going through an experience like this where you lose a spouse is really a process of really finding yourself again and figuring yourself out again," Legaux-Washington said.

Inside the gallery, you'll find a table with specific items that the widows have from their late husbands.

"It's our wedding date, the CD he made for me, and our favorite restaurant," Legaux-Washington said.

Davis invites the public to create floral designs for free, allowing them to channel their emotions into creative, uplifting designs.

"It does my soul well," Davis said.

Although the free floral design class and viewing hours are Thursday night, Lost Loved Ones lasts until May 18. It includes a letter-writing station where you can write a letter to your lost loved one or yourself.

