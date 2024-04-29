Chicago White Sox hope to keep winning streak going after historically bad start

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three days ago, the Chicago White Sox had just three wins through 25 games.

The Sox woke up on Monday not just with double that number of wins, but no longer having the worst record in baseball. The South Siders were going for their fourth-straight win on Monday against the Minnesota Twins.

The White Sox were clearly trying to carry the momentum from their first sweep of the season into the series with the Twins.

CBS 2 asked manager Pedro Grifol how critical a morale boost for the team was after getting off to the franchise's worst-ever start with so much of the season still ahead.

"I think it's critical to have success when you're working as hard as we're working, preparing as hard as we're preparing, and want to win as much as we want to win," Grifol said. "Winning is important. It's what we're here for and to be able to string three games together, it's really good. But it's over yesterday and we gotta go back out there and do it today."

Outfielder Tommy Pham was not in the lineup Monday for the first game as he was getting a day of rest after playing well in the three games against the Tampa Bay Rays. Grifol explained that Pham was simply getting a rest day after not having a full spring training with the team.