Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago White Sox-Washington Nationals game postponed, will be part of a Tuesday double-header

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — The game with the Chicago White Sox and Washington Nationals is postponed due to rain.

It'll be made up, according to White Sox officials, as part of a straight doubleheader on Tuesday starting at 3:40 p.m.

The second game starts 30-45 minutes after the end of the opener. The parking lots and gates open Tuesday at 2:40 p.m.

"Fans with tickets, parking, and Huntington Bank Stadium Club passes to tomorrow's (May 14) originally scheduled 6:40 p.m. contest can attend both doubleheader games," according to the White Sox.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 13, 2024 / 6:12 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.