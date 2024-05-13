Chicago White Sox-Washington Nationals game postponed, will be part of a Tuesday double-header

CHICAGO (CBS) — The game with the Chicago White Sox and Washington Nationals is postponed due to rain.

It'll be made up, according to White Sox officials, as part of a straight doubleheader on Tuesday starting at 3:40 p.m.

The second game starts 30-45 minutes after the end of the opener. The parking lots and gates open Tuesday at 2:40 p.m.

"Fans with tickets, parking, and Huntington Bank Stadium Club passes to tomorrow's (May 14) originally scheduled 6:40 p.m. contest can attend both doubleheader games," according to the White Sox.