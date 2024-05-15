Watch CBS News
More than two dozen become U.S. citizens at Chicago White Sox ballpark

By Steffanie Dupree

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – More than two dozen people became U.S. citizens under sunny skies at Chicago's Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday.

About 25 people from 17 different countries took the oath to defend the U.S. Constitution.

White Sox third baseman Bryan Ramos handed out hats before the group and their families got to enjoy the game. It was the second year that the White Sox have hosted a naturalization ceremony.

The team said it was an honor to welcome new citizens with the most American of sports.

First published on May 15, 2024 / 5:17 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

