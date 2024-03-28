Chicago White Sox fans revel in hope, excitement hours before Opening Day first pitch

CHICAGO (CBS) – The smell of freshly cut grass, the crack of the bat, and the roar of the crowd are all familiar sights and sounds of baseball returning to Chicago.

The Chicago White Sox started the 2024 season at home against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, while the Cubs were on the road to play the Texas Rangers.

The action started hours before the first pitch, with fans filling the lots around Guaranteed Rate Field on the South Side. CBS 2 was there to talk to fans beaming with excitement for a new season with hot dogs and high hopes.

Almost everyone who talked to CBS 2 said it wasn't their first tailgate at the park. But for some, this year's home opener is extra special because they were also celebrating their birthday.

Vince Barracca was at the game with his friends as he turned 21 on Thursday. He said he saw the two events would line up when the schedule came out and knew immediately that he wanted to spend his birthday watching the White Sox. He got to the stadium hours before the first pitch to join the crowds, play games, grill food, and celebrate.

"I'm out with the boys tailgating, work boys, about 12 of us here enjoying a great Opening Day," Barracca said. "I could not have asked for a better 21st birthday."

Jasmine Sanchez, who was celebrating her 30th birthday at the game, said she just wanted to "be with people, celebrating, just being happy."

Another fan told CBS 2 that he's been coming to Sox games for two decades and arrives at least four hours before the day. Jaime Velasquez and his crew said tailgating on Opening Day was an easy decision. They stopped by hours before the first pitch to join the crowds and grill hot dogs. But they said they've noticed a change over the years as it seems more people are getting to the stadium earlier and earlier for the start of the season.

"We were always one of the first," Velasquez said. "We would come four hours early and we would always park next to the old home plate. So, we were always in the first row for many, many years and I think as the time as gone by, people have become more excited about the first home opener. It's really great to see all these people here."