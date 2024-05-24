Chicago White Sox hope MLB will review rare, controversial interference call

CHICAGO (CBS) – A tough Chicago White Sox season took a weird turn on Thursday night when a late comeback bid was halted by a controversial and rarely-seen interference call.

White Sox general manager Chris Getz and Pedro Grifol have had a discussion with MLB officials about the interference call that ultimately ended Thursday night's game with the Baltimore Orioles.

With runners on first and second and one out, Andrew Benintendi hit a popup to Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson. The infield fly rule was called and umpires ruled the runner at second, Andrew Vaughn, interfered with Henderson. The runner was called out, ending the game and Chicago's rally. Grifol came out to argue, to no avail, as the umpires walked off the field.

Grifol said he's never seen a play like it in his 30 years of baseball experience. While he said the call wasn't the only reason his team lost, he hopes it sparks change in how similar plays are reviewed moving forward.

"I think that MLB will look into this play and that I think it's in everybody's best interest, us, MLB, all 29 other teams … for there to be some clarity on this play, because this is gonna happen again," Grifol said.

Getz added, "I certainly have not seen something like that before, and to end the game the way that it happened was disappointing. We've talked to MLB, whether it be Pedro, myself and others in the front office. I'll keep those conversations private."

Grifol added that he's flushed what happened. The White Sox will try to bounce back with a win in game two on Friday.

Hopes for Robert's return in June

In more positive news for the White Sox, Luis Robert Jr. has continued his rehab assignment. The team hopes he'll be back possibly for the first week of June.

Getz said physically, Robert is "in a good place."

"He's playing the outfield and getting his at-bats," Getz said. "Obviously, he hit a homer his first at-bat, which was nice to see. Eventually, we'll get him to Charlotte [the Triple A team], continue his rehab there, get his legs under him, so to speak, and then shortly thereafter he'll be able to join the major league club."

Robert has been sidelined since early April with a Grade 2 right hip flexor strain.

CBS Sports and the Associated Press contributed to this report.