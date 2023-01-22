Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Brief round of snow showers, followed by mild conditions

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Brief round of snow showers, followed by mild conditions
Chicago First Alert Weather: Brief round of snow showers, followed by mild conditions 02:56

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A brief round of snow showers will visit the Chicago area early Sunday, followed by mild conditions for a couple of days before a cooler end to the week. 

Saturday night brings possible snow showers and a low temperature of 27 degrees. 

Hour by hour for Jan. 21, 2023
Hour by hour for Jan. 21, 2023  CBS
Next 2 days Jan. 21, 2023
Next 2 days Jan. 21, 2023 CBS

Expect snow showers and a total accumulation of less than 1 inch, if any, on Sunday. 

Temperatures will reach near 40 Tuesday, then be cooler with a couple of minor snow chances peppered in during the week.

High temperatures next 6 days Jan. 21, 2023
High temperatures next 6 days Jan. 21, 2023 CBS
7-day forecast Jan. 21, 2023
7-day forecast Jan. 21, 2023 CBS
Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on January 21, 2023 / 6:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.