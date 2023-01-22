Chicago First Alert Weather: Brief round of snow showers, followed by mild conditions
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A brief round of snow showers will visit the Chicago area early Sunday, followed by mild conditions for a couple of days before a cooler end to the week.
Saturday night brings possible snow showers and a low temperature of 27 degrees.
Expect snow showers and a total accumulation of less than 1 inch, if any, on Sunday.
Temperatures will reach near 40 Tuesday, then be cooler with a couple of minor snow chances peppered in during the week.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.