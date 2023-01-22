Chicago First Alert Weather: Brief round of snow showers, followed by mild conditions

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A brief round of snow showers will visit the Chicago area early Sunday, followed by mild conditions for a couple of days before a cooler end to the week.

Saturday night brings possible snow showers and a low temperature of 27 degrees.

Expect snow showers and a total accumulation of less than 1 inch, if any, on Sunday.

Temperatures will reach near 40 Tuesday, then be cooler with a couple of minor snow chances peppered in during the week.

