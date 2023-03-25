Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear skies return before chance of rain showers Sunday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Much quieter weather is in store for the Chicago area as a wintry system exits and clear skies return.
Saturday night brings mostly clear skies and a low temperature of 30 degrees.
A chance of rain showers comes Sunday evening and could mix with a little snow. High temperatures will reach 44 degrees.
Expect warmer temperatures each day through Friday. Showers return on Thursday and Friday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.