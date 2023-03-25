Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear skies return before chance of rain showers Sunday

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Much quieter weather is in store for the Chicago area as a wintry system exits and clear skies return. 

Saturday night brings mostly clear skies and a low temperature of 30 degrees. 

A chance of rain showers comes Sunday evening and could mix with a little snow. High temperatures will reach 44 degrees. 

Expect warmer temperatures each day through Friday. Showers return on Thursday and Friday. 

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on March 25, 2023 / 4:45 PM

