Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear skies return before chance of rain showers Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Much quieter weather is in store for the Chicago area as a wintry system exits and clear skies return.

Saturday night brings mostly clear skies and a low temperature of 30 degrees.

Low temperatures March 25, 2023 CBS

High temperatures March 26, 2023 CBS

A chance of rain showers comes Sunday evening and could mix with a little snow. High temperatures will reach 44 degrees.

Expect warmer temperatures each day through Friday. Showers return on Thursday and Friday.

Day planner March 26, 2023 CBS

7-day forecast March 25, 2023 CBS