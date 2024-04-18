Watch CBS News
Chicago gets another beautiful weekend after Thursday evening rain

By Albert Ramon, David Yeomans

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Scattered showers and storms likely Thursday evening.

Some storms may be intense to severe, with damaging winds, especially near and south of I-80. Shower chances decrease by midnight.

Behind the front, windy conditions are in the forecast for Friday, with highs in the mid-50s. 

Saturday will be breezy and partly cloudy, with cooler highs in the low 50s. Lows Saturday night will drop into the 30s, with frost possibly in areas outside Chicago. 

The next weather system arrives Monday night into Tuesday with additional shower chances.  

Tonight: Evening rain and storms, then mainly dry overnight. Breezy and turning colder. Low 41. 

Friday: Sunny starts, then increasing afternoon clouds. Windy and cool. High 57.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. High 53.

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on April 18, 2024 / 4:32 PM CDT

