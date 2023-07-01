Chicago weekend shootings: 2 killed, 5 teens among 16 hurt

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least two people are dead, and 16 others were hurt in weekend shootings as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 14 to 85.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 17-year-old boy was on the street, in the 6400 block of South Richmond Street around 6:06 p.m., when he was shot in the lower back by an unknown suspect.

The victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition.

Minutes later around 6:22 p.m., a 14-year-old boy was standing outside, in the 1800 block of South Komensky Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood, when gunshots were fired from a dark-colored SUV.

The victim was struck in the hand and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Later in the evening, In the 5600 block of South Wolcott Avenue in the West Englewood neighborhood around 8:31 p.m., a male victim of unknown age was on the street when he suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body by an unknown suspect.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Four men were shot while standing outside, in the 6300 block of South Artesian Avenue in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

Police say around 8:15 p.m., the men were on the sidewalk when a black charger approached and an unknown suspect from inside the vehicle fired multiple shots in their direction - striking four victims. A 23-year-old man was shot in the rear and was taken to U of C in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the left knee and taken to Advocate Christ in good condition. The third victim, a 27-year-old man, suffered three gunshot wounds to the inner thigh and was taken to Holy Cross in good condition. The fourth victim, a 58-year-old man, was shot in the hip and lower back and was also taken to U of C hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 11:20 p.m. Friday, in the 3600 block of West Thomas Street, a man, 44, was sitting on the porch when an unknown man, demanded property while brandishing a handgun. The victim attempted to run from the gunman and was shot three times in the back. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

At 11:34 p.m. Friday, in the 6800 block of South Wolcott Avenue, a man, 36, was in an argument and then a fighter with a known suspect who produced a handgun and fired multiple shots at the victim. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to Christ Hospital in good condition.

At 12:28 a.m. Saturday, in the 5500 block of South Shore Drive, a 27-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when a white Kia approached and someone from inside the vehicle fired multiple times at the victim. The victim was shot in the right side of the chest, leg, and back and was taken to U of C in critical condition.

At 12:28 a.m. Saturday, in the 6100 block of South Drexel Avenue, a woman, 33, was driving when she heard shots and felt pain. The victim was shot in the left hand and was taken to U of C in good condition.

At 1:30 a.m. Saturday, in the 300 block of West Ontario Street, a man, 26, was dropped off at Northwestern Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in critical condition. Witnesses related to police they observed a fight and then heard multiple gunshots.

At 1:29 a.m. Saturday, in the 6100 block of South Honore Street, a 16-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was shot in the right arm and was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

At 2:45 a.m. Saturday, in the 400 block of West 75th Street, two men were walking on the sidewalk when a grey truck approached and someone from inside fired shots. A 15-year-old boy was shot in the right leg and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition. A 16-year-old boy was shot in the right arm and taken to U of C in good condition.

At 4:36 a.m. Saturday, in the 8700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, an 85-year-old man was seated in his car when he was approached by three men who demanded money. One of the offenders fired a shot in the victim's direction - striking him in the left thigh. The victim self-transported to Holy Cross before being transferred to Mt. Sinai Hospital in stable condition.

At 12:51 a.m. Saturday, in the 4100 block of West Washington Boulevard, a 19-year-old man was standing outside when he heard gunshots. The victim then realize he was shot in the lower back. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

At 1:56 a.m. Saturday, In the 300 block of South Hamlin Boulevard, a man, 23, was near the front of a residence when he was approached by a stolen Chevy Equinox. An occupant from within fired shots. The victim was struck to the back and rear and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

