Chicago weekend shootings leaves 13 hurt

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least 13 people were wounded in weekend shootings across the city as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 17 to 62.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 62-year-old man was wounded after an accidental shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Friday evening.

The shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Carpenter Street.

Police said a 62-year-old man was inside of a residence with a known suspect, a 65-year-old man, when a firearm fell out of the offender's waistband and discharged - striking the victim in the back.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center initially reported in good condition.

The offender was taken into custody with charges pending. A weapon was recovered on the scene.

Later in the evening, a 26-year-old man was shot around 8:32 p.m., in the 8500 block of South Carpenter Street in Auburn Gresham.

The victim was standing outside when he was shot at by an unknown suspect traveling in a vehicle that fled the scene, according to police.

He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg in good condition.

Around 10 p.m., CPD officers responded to a person shot, in the 2100 block of South Fairfield Avenue in Little Village, and found two men, 21 and 22, who were struck by gunfire.

The 21-year-old was shot in the arm and a 22-year-old was shot in the ankle. Both victims were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

One of the victims told officers that they only heard shots fired and were unable to provide further details of the incident.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 12:09 a.m. Saturday, in the 7800 block of South Champlain Avenue, police responded to a person shot inside of a residential apartment complex and found a 48-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the body inside of an apartment. The victim was taken to U of C in critical condition. Further investigation revealed that the 39-year-old man who was on the scene shot the victim during an argument. He was placed in custody and a weapon was recovered. The incident appeared to be domestic-related.

At 11:13 p.m. Friday, in the 2600 block of West 23rd Place, two men, 21 ad 33, self-transported to Stroger after being shot at by an unknown suspect. The 21-year-old was shot twice in the leg and is in good condition. The 33-year-old suffered a graze wound to the abdomen and is also in good condition.

At 1:19 a.m. Saturday, in the 5900 block of West Diversey Avenue, police responded to a person shot and found a 29-year-old man with two graze wounds to the head. The victim was taken to Community First Hospital in good condition. A witness told officers that there were two unidentified suspects shooting in the victim's direction.

At 1:48 p.m. Saturday, in the 11000 block of South Western Avenue, police responded to a person shot and found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ in fair condition. Further investigation revealed that the victim was approached by an unidentified man who attempted to rob the victim at gunpoint. The victim refused and the offender shot the victim before fleeing the scene on foot.

At 2:45 a.m. Saturday, in the 10-100 block of South Spaulding Avenue, a 17-year-old girl self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital after being shot twice in the arm and is in fair condition. The victim told officers that she was shot at by an unknown suspect traveling in a vehicle.

At 2 a.m. Saturday, in the 2200 block of South Pulaski Road, a 29-year-old man was outside when he heard shots and then felt pain. The victim was shot in the right foot and self-transported to Rush Hospital in good condition.

At 8:20 a.m. Saturday, in the 5600 block of West Fulton Street, a 37-year-old man was inside a vehicle when an unknown vehicle stopped next to him and an unknown suspect began to fire shots in his direction - striking the victim in the right arm. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition.

