At least 8 injured in weekend shootings across Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least eight people were injured in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday. The victims' ages range from 18 to 46.
In the first shooting of the weekend, a 22-year-old man was walking through an alley in the 4800 block of West Arthington Friday night just after 9 p.m. when shots were fired. He suffered a graze wound to the right leg and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police say.
Two suspects are injured after an attempted carjacking early Saturday morning. A 26-year-old man was working as a rideshare driver and dropping off a fare just after 1 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Millard when a man and woman walked up to him and announced a robbery. The man took the victim's cell phone and fired shots as he fled.
The victim, a valid concealed carry license holder, returned fire, striking both suspects. The 20-year-old man was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg. And the 18-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the right arm but refused medical attention. The victim was not injured. Area Four detectives are investigating.
In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:
- At 1:15 a.m. Saturday in the 7900 block of South Wabash, an 18-year-old man was in an alley when he was shot in the buttocks. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.
- At 12:58 a.m. Saturday in the 5100 block of South Wood, a 46-year-old woman was standing on the sidewalk when someone inside a sedan started shooting. The victim was shot in the right leg and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
- At 2:41 a.m. Saturday in the 7200 block of South Talman, a 21-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when someone started shooting. The victim was struck in the right hand and was transported to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.
- At 11:23 a.m. Saturday in the 5600 block of South Princeton Avenue, two victims were walking when a white sedan with three people inside pulled up and someone inside started shooting. The 36-year-old man was shot in the right thigh, and the 31-year-old woman was shot in the right leg. Both were tranported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were stable.
Check back for updates.
for more features.