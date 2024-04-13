Chicago weather will feel like summer this weekend

Summer-like warmth is on the weather agenda for this weekend.

Saturday's temperatures will reach 70 degrees, but it will be cooler near the lake.

Sunday will be even warmer, with a high near 80.

Waves of rain and storms move in on Monday night through Tuesday night.

Chicago will be under a severe storm threat Tuesday afternoon into the evening.

Warm winds out of the south on Tuesday may gust 40-45 miles per hour.

The outlook for the week calls for warm temperatures, but look for a cool down next weekend.