Chicago weather will feel like summer this weekend
Summer-like warmth is on the weather agenda for this weekend.
Saturday's temperatures will reach 70 degrees, but it will be cooler near the lake.
Sunday will be even warmer, with a high near 80.
Waves of rain and storms move in on Monday night through Tuesday night.
Chicago will be under a severe storm threat Tuesday afternoon into the evening.
Warm winds out of the south on Tuesday may gust 40-45 miles per hour.
The outlook for the week calls for warm temperatures, but look for a cool down next weekend.