Chicago weather will feel like summer this weekend

By Mary Kay Kleist

Summer-like warmth is on the weather agenda for this weekend. 

Saturday's temperatures will reach 70 degrees, but it will be cooler near the lake. 

Sunday will be even warmer, with a high near 80.

Waves of rain and storms move in on Monday night through Tuesday night. 

Chicago will be under a severe storm threat Tuesday afternoon into the evening.

Warm winds out of the south on Tuesday may gust 40-45 miles per hour.

The outlook for the week calls for warm temperatures, but look for a cool down next weekend. 

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on April 13, 2024 / 6:47 AM CDT

