Watch CBS News
Weather

Breezy and mild day Wednesday in Chicago

By Kylee Miller, Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Sunny day in Chicago
Sunny day in Chicago 01:52

CHICAGO (CBS) — For the rest of the week, expect mild, above-average temperatures in Chicago.

Highs will be in the lower 40s on Wednesday with breezy conditions.

ef960933-b880-49ff-ae05-672037538f23.png

Thursday will be mild with temperatures climbing to the lower 50s. 

Rain returns to the forecast on Friday, especially during the morning commute. As cooler air rushes in on the backside of the system, a few wet snowflakes will be possible Friday late morning and early afternoon. 

ebd6469e-1301-45cb-8e26-e16cb892158f.png

For the weekend, a little more cloud cover is in the forecast with clouds trending mostly cloudy. Highs will top out in the 30s on Saturday and the 40s return Sunday. 

Kylee Miller
kyleemiller-pick-coloradjust-caf.jpg

Kylee Miller is designated as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society. You can watch her weekdays on CBS Detroit.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.