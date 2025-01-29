Breezy and mild day Wednesday in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — For the rest of the week, expect mild, above-average temperatures in Chicago.

Highs will be in the lower 40s on Wednesday with breezy conditions.

Thursday will be mild with temperatures climbing to the lower 50s.

Rain returns to the forecast on Friday, especially during the morning commute. As cooler air rushes in on the backside of the system, a few wet snowflakes will be possible Friday late morning and early afternoon.

For the weekend, a little more cloud cover is in the forecast with clouds trending mostly cloudy. Highs will top out in the 30s on Saturday and the 40s return Sunday.