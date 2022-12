Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures climbing to the 50s

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The roller coaster continues Friday with a warmup and then a drop.

Friday's temperatures will be in the low 50s with a few sprinkles or showers possible later in the day.

Saturday will be a sunny and breezy day with temperatures dropping to the 30s.

Seasonable next week, but clouds are expected to linger.