One more sunny day before snow arrives in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Another day of sunshine is ahead of a round of snow to finish out the week.

It won't feel as bitterly cold as temperatures rise in the middle to upper 20s.

Clouds increase overnight into Friday morning as a snow chance develops by daybreak. Light snow may create slick travel conditions on untreated surfaces for the morning rush.

The highest amounts of snow stick to the south and east of Chicago, where 2 to 3 inches can be expected. Elsewhere, anywhere from dusting to 2 inches of snow, the lighter amounts are to the northwest. Snow tapers off Friday night and gives way to sunshine for Saturday.

Temperatures moderate back to near freezing for the weekend. Another chance of snow develops Sunday into Sunday night. Arctic air follows, sending temperatures into the teens for highs early next week.