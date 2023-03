Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures in the 50s return this week

Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures in the 50s return this week

Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures in the 50s return this week

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Temperatures are climbing.

Monday will be a cloudy, breezy day with high temperatures near 50 degrees.

Rain chances increase by the middle of the week as highs reach the mid 50s.

Showers and storms are possible on Thursday.