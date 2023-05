Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures in the upper 80s

Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures in the upper 80s

Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures in the upper 80s

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A very warm day is ahead.

Tuesday's temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with plenty of sunshine.

The warmth will not last. By Wednesday, a large range of temperatures are expected with highs dropping to the 60s.

A warm Memorial Day weekend is expected with dry conditions.