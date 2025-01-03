Sunshine returns in Chicago for a few days, along with harsh wind chills

Sunshine returns in Chicago for a few days, along with harsh wind chills

CHICAGO — If you look up in Chicago Friday, you might spot an old friend: the sun. Reasonably clear skies return to the area as we approach the weekend, following a dreary New Year's stretch.

CBS Chicago meteorologist Laura Bannon says a noticeably colder stretch begins Friday as temperatures drop into the 20s for highs.

CBS Chicago

With the wind, windchill readings are expected to sit in the single digits, dropping below zero degrees by Saturday morning.

Skies stay quiet through Sunday as a system brings snow back to the area by the afternoon. Right now, most of the snow stays to the south of Chicago from Sunday into Monday.

"We can see this go further to the north and clip our southern tier counties south of I-80, (but) ight now this model is showing it well to the south through the day on Sunday," Bannon said. "We'll be monitoring for lake effect snow to take shape from Sunday into Monday."

Bannon says arctic air will arrive by the middle of next week, bringing even colder conditions. Highs remain the teens with lows in the single digits.

CBS Chicago

Chicago forecast details in brief

Today : Early brief a.m. snow shower — partly sunny and colder, single-digit wind chills. High: 24

: Early brief a.m. snow shower — partly sunny and colder, single-digit wind chills. High: 24 Tonight : Mostly clear and breezy. Low: 12

: Mostly clear and breezy. Low: 12 Tomorrow: Sub-zero morning wind chills. High: 21