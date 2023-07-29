Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny, dry and slightly cooler

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunny, dry and slightly cooler weather has returned to the Chicago area. Temperatures will start to rise again midweek.

Saturday night brings mostly clear skies and a low temperature of 68 degrees.

Expect mostly sunny skies Sunday and a high of 81 degrees.

Highs will be in the 80s for the entire week with slightly warmer temperatures Wednesday through Friday. Thursday comes with a chance of storms.

