Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny, dry and slightly cooler

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunny, dry and slightly cooler weather has returned to the Chicago area. Temperatures will start to rise again midweek. 

Saturday night brings mostly clear skies and a low temperature of 68 degrees. 

lows-tonight-adi-96.png
CBS
5-panel-daypart-tomorrow-19.png
CBS
highs-tomorrow-adi-72.png
CBS

Expect mostly sunny skies Sunday and a high of 81 degrees. 

Highs will be in the 80s for the entire week with slightly warmer temperatures Wednesday through Friday. Thursday comes with a chance of storms. 

7-day-forecast-pm-20.png
CBS
Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on July 29, 2023 / 4:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.