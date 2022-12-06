Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Sprinkles and fog in the forecast

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy skies linger
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy skies linger 02:23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A weak disturbance could bring a few showers this evening.

More fog is expected overnight with a drop in visibility for the morning rush.

There's a better rain chance starting Thursday afternoon into Friday. Temperatures should be above average (39 degrees) for the next seven days.

TONIGHT: SPRINKLES & FOG. LOW 36.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 47.

THURSDAY: AFTERNOON SHOWERS DEVELOP. HIGH 43.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on December 6, 2022 / 2:39 PM

