Chicago First Alert Weather: Sprinkles and fog in the forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A weak disturbance could bring a few showers this evening.

More fog is expected overnight with a drop in visibility for the morning rush.

There's a better rain chance starting Thursday afternoon into Friday. Temperatures should be above average (39 degrees) for the next seven days.

TONIGHT: SPRINKLES & FOG. LOW 36.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 47.

THURSDAY: AFTERNOON SHOWERS DEVELOP. HIGH 43.

