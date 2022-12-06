Chicago First Alert Weather: Sprinkles and fog in the forecast
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A weak disturbance could bring a few showers this evening.
More fog is expected overnight with a drop in visibility for the morning rush.
There's a better rain chance starting Thursday afternoon into Friday. Temperatures should be above average (39 degrees) for the next seven days.
TONIGHT: SPRINKLES & FOG. LOW 36.
WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 47.
THURSDAY: AFTERNOON SHOWERS DEVELOP. HIGH 43.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.