Chicago First Alert Weather: More rain ahead through the end of the week

Chicago First Alert Weather: More rain ahead through the end of the week

Chicago First Alert Weather: More rain ahead through the end of the week

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Waves of rain are expected through the end of the week.

Wednesday's temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

Showers develop Wednesday afternoon and become more widespread overnight into Thursday morning. A few storms are possible with small hail as the main concern, mainly south of I-80.

A rain, snow mix ispossible Saturday with milder weather again by Sunday.