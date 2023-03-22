Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: More rain ahead through the end of the week

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: More rain ahead through the end of the week
Chicago First Alert Weather: More rain ahead through the end of the week 02:31

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Waves of rain are expected through the end of the week.

Wednesday's temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

daypart-5-panel-today-39.png

Showers develop Wednesday afternoon and become more widespread overnight into Thursday morning.  A few storms are possible with small hail as the main concern, mainly south of I-80. 

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-am-70.png

A rain, snow mix ispossible Saturday with milder weather again by Sunday.   

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on March 22, 2023 / 5:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.