Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild day ahead, snow showers Wednesday
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another quiet day and milder in the lower 50s.
Skies stay quiet through Tuesday night with a chance for wet snow showers by mid-morning Wednesday.
Little or no snow accumulation is expected Wednesday.
Cubs Opening Day brings spotty showers and cold conditions. Rounds of showers and storms by Friday, with highs in the 60s.
