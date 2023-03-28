Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild day ahead, snow showers Wednesday

Watch CBS News
By Laura Bannon

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another quiet day and milder in the lower 50s.

 Skies stay quiet through Tuesday night with a chance for wet snow showers by mid-morning Wednesday.   

 Little or no snow accumulation is expected Wednesday. 

Cubs Opening Day brings spotty showers and cold conditions. Rounds of showers and storms by Friday, with highs in the 60s. 

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

