Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures rise through midweek
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mild weather continues for the Chicago area with temperatures rising through midweek.
Sunday night brings partly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 25 degrees.
Expect partly cloudy skies Monday as well. High temperatures will reach 45 degrees.
Mid 40s will continue through Wednesday. Tuesday brings a chance of showers, and greater rain chance arrives Thursday.
