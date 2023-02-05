Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures rise through midweek

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mild weather continues for the Chicago area with temperatures rising through midweek.

Sunday night brings partly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 25 degrees.

Low temperatures Feb. 5, 2023 CBS

Expect partly cloudy skies Monday as well. High temperatures will reach 45 degrees.

Mid 40s will continue through Wednesday. Tuesday brings a chance of showers, and greater rain chance arrives Thursday.

7-day forecast Feb. 5, 2023 CBS