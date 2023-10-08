Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Chilly overnight, frost advisory for some areas

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago area will be chilly overnight Sunday, but clearing skies will allow for sunshine for a couple of days. Rain returns for the second half of the week. 

Sunday night brings clearing skies and patchy frost. Low temperatures will reach 42 degrees. A frost advisory is in place for Lake, McHenry, Kane and DeKalb counties for Monday morning. 

Expect partly cloudy skies and a high temperature of 56 degrees Monday. 

Rain returns for Wednesday through the weekend as temperatures go back to the 60s briefly before tumbling for the weekend. 

