Chicago First Alert Weather: Chilly overnight, frost advisory for some areas

Chicago First Alert Weather: Chilly overnight, frost adviosry for some areas

Chicago First Alert Weather: Chilly overnight, frost adviosry for some areas

Chicago First Alert Weather: Chilly overnight, frost adviosry for some areas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago area will be chilly overnight Sunday, but clearing skies will allow for sunshine for a couple of days. Rain returns for the second half of the week.

Sunday night brings clearing skies and patchy frost. Low temperatures will reach 42 degrees. A frost advisory is in place for Lake, McHenry, Kane and DeKalb counties for Monday morning.

CBS

CBS

CB

Expect partly cloudy skies and a high temperature of 56 degrees Monday.

Rain returns for Wednesday through the weekend as temperatures go back to the 60s briefly before tumbling for the weekend.

CBS