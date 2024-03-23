Scattered flurries ahead of rain for Chicago

Scattered flurries, rain in store for Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clouds will increase in the Chicago area into the night Saturday and linger all day Sunday. Scattered flurries are possible on Saturday night and Sunday.

Sunday will be cloudy and breezy during the day, with rain arriving at night.

Gusty, wet weather starts the workweek. This will be a soaking rainfall event Monday into Tuesday due to the slow forward speed of the frontal system. Rain could total 1 inch to 2 inches.

Forecast:

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with flurries. LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Clouds rule. Breezy with flurries. HIGH: 46

MONDAY: Windy, wet, and mild. HIGH: 59

