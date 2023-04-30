Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers may mix with snow

Watch CBS News
By Robb Ellis

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Showers will continue through Monday in the Chicago area and may mix with a little snow early Monday. A warmup is slow to arrive but should get temperatures back to "normal" by the end of the week. 

Expect scattered showers that may mix with a little snow Sunday night. Conditions will be breezy with a low temperature of 37 degrees. 

Low temperatures Sunday
Day planner Monday
Monday brings scattered showers of mainly rain, but some snow or graupel may be possible to mix in early in the day. Conditions will be breezy and high temperatures will reach 47 degrees. 

Drier conditions are in store for Tuesday and Wednesday, and a slow warmup begins. Temperatures will return to the 60s by Thursday and continue to slow warm through the weekend. 

7-day forecast Sunday
Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on April 30, 2023 / 3:29 PM

