Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild conditions continue

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mild weather has returned to the Chicago area! It looks like it will stick around most of next week.

Saturday night will bring mostly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 31 degrees.

Low temperatures Feb. 4, 2023 CBS

Day planner for Feb. 4, 2023 CBS

Expect another mild day Sunday but with more clouds. High temperatures will reach near 40 degrees.

Highs will move into the mid to upper 40s by mid week, but showers will arrive Tuesday, and rain is likely Thursday.

7-day forecast for Feb. 4, 2023 CBS